FEMA to use funding for preparations before natural disasters strike

In the wake of disastrous storms like Harvey, FEMA says there is an issue with how communities recover from natural disasters.

Approaching the problem, FEMA is calling upon federal, state, and local governments to work together to better prepare for the next big storm.

“There’s a need. There’s a gap,” Michael Grim, FEMA assistant administrator for risk management said.

When disaster strikes, it can cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

FEMA says it wants to start preparing financially before disaster strikes.

“How can we do things differently so that we can focus our resources together to improve resilience in communities?” Grimm said.

Recommendations include disaster-relief codes, collecting and sharing data on flood maps, and combining grants and loans to fund projects.

The strategy is to make sure rural communities have as many resources as their urban counterparts.

“That’s going to come out as communities work with their states and across different partnerships and identify the needs,” Grimm said.

To prevent hardship, Grimm urges people to get flood insurance as it can speed recovery after a disaster.

