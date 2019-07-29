FEED YOUR FANCY: Report details America’s unhealthiest restaurant meals

You may go to restaurants for their gastronomic delights, but come away feeling gluttonous.

A new report looks at America’s unhealthiest restaurant meals.

The 2019 xtreme eating awards are out highlighting what the Center for Science in the Public Interest describes as nutritional nightmares.

“Most of our award winners had a least an entire day’s calories,” said Lindsay Moyer, a senior nutritionist.

Most people wouldn’t consume four double cheeseburgers from Burger King and a large Coke all at once..

But it’s the caloric equivalent of one order of Top Golf’s injectible donut holes.

The Cheesecake Factory’s cinnamon roll pancakes clock in a 2,000 calories and 33 teaspoons of sugar.

“That’s like eating 11 krispy kreme glazed donuts,” said Moyer.

And it’s not just sweets.

Jimmy John’s 16-inch gargantuan sub has more than 7,000 milligrams of sodium.

“The big problem is over time, consuming a steady diet of these meals, or even typical restaurant food, raises the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart diseases.”

The Cheesecake Factory issued a statement saying in part that many guests “want to celebrate and not be concerned with calories. Others want to share their dish.”

The chain also has a lighter menu section.

But with Americans getting about a third of their calories outside their homes, the CSPI would like to see healthier options become the majority of menus.

Other award recipients include: