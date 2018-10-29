Feds seeking death penalty for Pittsburgh shooting suspect

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said on Sunday that prosecutors are seeking permission to pursue the death penalty against Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers. He said he has been in contact with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to get his approval to pursue a capitol case, as is required by law.

Bowers is recovering in a hospital after being wounded by Pittsburgh police officers in his capture. He is due in court on Monday.

The federal government has only executed three people in the last 55 years. The most infamous case was the execution of Timothy McVeigh on June 11, 2001. McVeigh was convicted for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.