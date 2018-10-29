Top Stories

Feds seeking death penalty for Pittsburgh shooting suspect

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 08:17 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 08:17 PM CDT

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said on Sunday that prosecutors are seeking permission to pursue the death penalty against Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers. He said he has been in contact with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to get his approval to pursue a capitol case, as is required by law. 

Bowers is recovering in a hospital after being wounded by Pittsburgh police officers in his capture. He is due in court on Monday. 

The federal government has only executed three people in the last 55 years. The most infamous case was the execution of Timothy McVeigh on June 11, 2001. McVeigh was convicted for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.  

