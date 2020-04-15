Fear inside and out as Beto Unit COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Anderson County prison

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The number of inmates with COVID-19 in Texas prisons has escalated in the last week.

On April 9, the Beto Unit in Anderson County had 23 coronavirus cases. Since then, that number has more than quadrupled to 97 with tests still pending.

While those behind bars are worried, their loved ones back home are concered of the outcome.

“I don’t feel like they are safe, and I don’t feel like they are taking healthy precautions during this serious time,” said Sarah Holder, wife of an inmate.

Her husband has been charged with murder and is just two years away from parol.

“He is a human and we love and we care about him, and we’re not asking for a get out of jail free card , but they are just as important as we are,” she said.

Holder claims there is a lack of nutrition, sanitary procedures, and care in the system.

“It went from like six to 72 in a matter of days and that concerns me,” said Holder. “They are not being given the proper supplies to protect themselves to disinfect their areas where they are sleeping.”

While family members fear for the worst, those working inside the prisons are also concerned.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting 97 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state as of Tuesday.

“It’s everywhere, so naturally we are concerned about them contracting it on the job and it not being presumptive that they got it there,” said Charley Wilkinson, the Executive Director of Correctional Officers Association of Texas.

Wilkinson says one of the biggest changes he would like to see is more personal protective equipment for staff.

“We’re getting mixed signals as far as some has those things, some folks are buying them themselves and other places they are just not available,” he said.

For several days, the Beto Unit has been under precautionary lockdown due to the increase in cases. Certain prisoners have been confined to their cell while others are separated in a different part of the prison if they are symptomatic. Inmates also have their temperatures taken twice a day as a precaution.

is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to a disease to see if they become ill. Medical Isolation is for people who are sick and contagious.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 1,838 inmates are in medical restriction while 104 inmates are in medical isolation.