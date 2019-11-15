FDA warns Dollar Tree about over-the-counter drugs made in foreign countries

The FDA has sent a letter warning Dollar Tree about over the counter drugs made in foreign countries.

They say the foreign companies that make the drugs have violated U.S. law on good manufacturing practices.

Dollar Tree’s suppliers for its private-label drugs have received violations.

The FDA says Dollar Tree has the ultimate responsibility to ensure that it does not sell potentially unsafe drugs and other FDA-regulated products to Americans.

The company’s Vice President of Investor Relations issued a statement saying: