FDA taking first steps toward regulation of CBD products

The Food and Drug Administration is set to take its first step Friday toward regulating cannabidiol, or CBD.

The CBD product craze — with its myriad oils, capsules, gummies, lotions, and potions — has exploded into a frenzy never before seen in the supplement industry.

On Friday, the FDA will hold its first public hearing on cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds, the most popular of which is CBD.

The goal of the hearing is to gather information on a wide range of topics related to products containing these compounds. Dozens of interested parties are scheduled to speak, including doctors, consumers and members of the cannabis industry.