WHITE OAK, Maryland (VOD) A prescribed weight-loss drug may be associated with an increased risk of cancer.

That is according to an alert published by the FDA.

The agency says a clinical trial assessing Belviq’s safety showed a quote “possible increased risk of cancer.”

The alert does not specify what types of cancer were diagnosed.

However, the FDA says they cannot conclude the drug contributed to the risk, and they are still reviewing the trial’s results.

Belviq was approved in 2012.