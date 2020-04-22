FDA approves 1st COVID-19 home test

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.

The FDA re-issued the emergency use authorization for the Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) COVID-19 RT-PCR Test to permit testing of samples self-collected by patients at home using LabCorp’s Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit.

The LabCorp home self-collection kit includes a specific Q-tip-style cotton swab for patients to collect their sample.

After a patient self-swabs to collect their nasal sample, they mail their sample, in an insulated package included in the kit, to a LabCorp lab for testing.

LabCorp intends to make the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kits available to consumers in most states, with a doctor’s order, in the coming weeks.

The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases, with 776,093, according to the CDC, and 41,758 deaths.

To date, 4,155,178 Americans have been tested, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country has a population of just over 328 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.