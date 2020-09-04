FBI special agents holds seminar at East Texas church to inform people about the importance of security

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An event in Tyler offered church pastors and staff ways of protecting their flocks during worship.

“Protecting Houses of Worship” included a presentation by an FBI agent and included information about past attacks on churches and how to protect against future ones.

Speakers said security is key. One FBI study referenced indicated that 79% of churches attacked had no or minimal security.

The seminar was held Thursday evening in the main worship center of Green Acres Baptist Church and hosted by the East Texas Church Coalition.

The coalition formed to protect churches in the area.

“While people are coming here and worship you have a safety and security teams that will be protecting them. So they can worship and enjoy the service and not have to worry about the threats that are outside,” said Mike Collins, Security Director at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Church leaders suggest people get serious about defending their congregation. They also say this isn’t a time to be patient.

“The one time you’re not looking and a shooter does appear ,or something does happen, then it’s too late. We can’t wait until it’s too late, we’ve got to be prepared,” says Carey Ponder, security at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church.

Preparation that will help church members worship in protection and peace.