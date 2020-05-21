FBI says shooting at Corpus Christi naval air station was ‘terrorism’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KETK/NBC) – The FBI says the shooting at a Corpus Christi naval air station early Thursday morning was “terrorism-related.”

According to the Navy, the base was put on lockdown after security forces responded to reports of an active shooter around 7:15 a.m. Eastern time.

They say the suspect attempted to rush the security gate with a vehicle, but security deployed a barrier to stop the vehicle.

They say that’s when the suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire.

The Navy confirms one member of the naval security forces was injured but is in “good condition.”

FBI Agent Leah Greeves said the suspect in the shooting is deceased.

However, Agent Greeves says investigators are looking into the possibility of a second person of interest in the shooting who remains at large but urged the public to remain calm.

“We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism related,” Greeves said. “We are working diligently with our state, local, and federal partners on this investigation which is fluid and evolving.”

“The subject is deceased,” Greeves said. “The scene is still being processed. We may have a potential second related person of interest at-large in the community, but we would encourage the public to remain calm and if you see something to say something. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide any additional information at this time, but I assure you that you have an absolutely awesome brotherhood of law enforcement working together because the safety of Corpus Christi is paramount to each of us.”

Officials say all gates to the base remain closed while investigators continue to process the scene.