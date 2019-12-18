FBI involved in ‘continuous’ search for missing south Austin mom, infant; no person of interest

USTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are “continuously searching” for a missing south Austin mom and her infant daughter while leaving every possibility open on their whereabouts.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey have been missing since Thursday. Margot, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.

Police say the pair was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Cowan Elementary School. Police believe they went back to their home in the area of West William Cannon Drive and South First Street after they went to the elementary school, but they haven’t been seen since.

APD says currently there isn’t a person of interest in the case as they continue to interview family and friends.

“We don’t have a person of interest right now. To be completely honest, anything is possible at this time,” Detective Brad Herries with APD Violent Crimes said Tuesday.

Detective Herries went on to say detectives aren’t ruling out any possibilities, from foul play to Broussard leaving with the baby on her own.

The FBI’s Child Abduction Deployment Response team is assisting with the investigation, but APD is making it clear the FBI’s help isn’t an indication of what may or may not have happened to Broussard and her baby.

The Texas Rangers, Travis County Search and Rescue Team and Texas Parks and Wildlife are also assisting in the investigation. In addition, Detective Herries says the Department of Public Safety is coordinating investigations with out of state law enforcement agencies. APD is the lead agency on the investigation.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe Broussard nor the baby are harmed. We are still looking for them in a search and recovery manner,” Det. Herries said.

KXAN spoke to Broussard’s boyfriend, Shane Carey, on the phone Monday. Carey says he last heard from Broussard around 8 a.m. Thursday when she had just dropped off her other child at school. He is asking everyone to continue spreading the word and sharing their photos.

“He needs his mom. I need his mom… we need the baby back, we just had a sister,” Carey said.

On Tuesday, Carey told an NBC crew he doesn’t believe Broussard would have left on her own.

“She wouldn’t leave, not without an ID. All of her cash was in her purs. Her purse is here, her car’s here, and she’s a talker. She loves to talk. She loves her friends, she loves her family, and she would tell somebody, and all of her friends don’t know. Nobody has heard from her,” Carey said, continuing, “It’s only her and the baby and the cell phone and the keys that are gone, and that’s it.”

Police say electronic devices are being continually monitored for activity or tips.

Police say they’ve received numerous tips over the five days and are asking that all tips be submitted to the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.