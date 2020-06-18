FBI arrests Texas man for posting online racist threat to kill BLM protesters

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – An El Paso man was arrested Monday in Dallas and faces federal charges for allegedly posting online threats to kill Black Lives Matters protesters.

Manuel Flores, 42 of El Paso faces a federal charge of posting a threatening communication over the Internet, according to U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Luis M. Quesada of El Paso Division.

According to the criminal complaint, Flores recorded and uploaded a video to YouTube entitled “[N*****] Lives Matter” in which he made threatening comments to Black Lives Matter protesters.

During the video, Flores is seated and visible only from the knees down with what appears to be an AR-15 style rifle resting on his feet. Flores said he would be travelling on I-20 Eastbound through Dallas on Monday and dared individuals representing Black Lives Matter to “stop him.” Flores further stated that “my dream is at least take out at least 200 [N******].”

On Monday, FBI agents located and arrested Flores in the Dallas area without incident. He had his initial appearance Wednesday before a U.S. Magistrate in Dallas.

Flores is charged with one count of transmitting threatening communications.

He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at this time awaiting transfer to El Paso. His preliminary hearing before a U.S. Magistrate in El Paso has yet to be scheduled.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.