Father Peter McGrath, Irish priest in East Texas, dies of leukemia

Catholics in East Texas are mourning the loss of a pastor who came all the way from Ireland to minister here.

Father Peter McGrath died Monday after a long battle with leukemia. He was 56.

He was ordained a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Tyler on May 23, 2009. He was considered a “second-career man,” as he came into the priesthood later in life, in his 40s, after a life and career in his native Ireland.

After ordination, he served parishes in Hallsville and Crockett. He also served in St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Flint during treatment for his illness.

Peter Gerald McGrath was born January 26, 1963, in Cloneen, County Tipperary, Ireland, to Betty and Michael McGrath.

His father Michael preceded him in death. His mother Betty still lives in Ireland.

Father McGrath was a photographer, computer tech “nerd,” builder and carpenter. He went into the parishes he served with plans for improvements and expansions of facilities, and also built furnishings and for them.

He was known for a dry wit and impish sense of humor. On his Facebook page, he frequently posted videos that poked gentle but loving fun at his Irish roots and upbringing.

He never lost his love for Ireland and visited family there as often as his priestly duties allowed.

Funeral services include:

Visitation, Wednesday, June 5, 5-7 p.m. in Peaches Hall at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Flint;

Evening Prayer from Office for the Dead and Rosary, Wednesday, 7 p.m., St. Mary Magdalene Church;

Funeral Mass, Thursday, June 6, St. Francis of the Tejas Parish, Crockett Visitation, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Mass, noon, St. Francis of the Tejas Church.



Surviving are his mother, Betty; his brothers, Jim and Michael (Patricia); his sister, Anna (Bill); and nephews and nieces.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Loaves and Fishes Ministry at St. Francis of the Tejas Parish in Crockett or to the St. Mary Magdalene Food Pantry in Flint.