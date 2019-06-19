Father drowns while saving 3-year-old son who fell off bridge

A Minnesota dad dies while trying to save his 3-year-old son at Dead Shot Bay in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota Saturday.

“They were standing on a bridge looking down at a fish when the young boy fell in,” Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander told TODAY on NBC News.

Christopher Schultz, 31, jumped right in to save his son, Ashton. Shultz was able to lift the boy to safety but began struggling while holding him above the water. He then slipped under the surface.

Witnesses were able to grab the boy, but Schultz never resurfaced. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

His aunt has started a GoFundMe for the family.

“We are raising the money for his funeral expenses and to help his wife and kids,” Dawn Schultz Klier, Christopher’s aunt says. “Now, his wife is a single parent. It’ll help her get back on her feet. No one expected that a day out fishing with his boys would end up in tragedy when he was not working long hours so his kids would not go without.”