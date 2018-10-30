Fatal North Carolina high school shooting began with bullying Video

MATTHEWS, North Carolina (WCNC/NBC News) - A deadly shooting at a North Carolina high school was the result of a bullying incident "that escalated out of control," according to school officials.

Police said 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie allegedly shot Bobby McKeithen, also 16, during a fight at David W. Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina. McKeithen later died and Cuffie was charged with first-degree murder.

Wilcox said the shooting happened in one of the school's main hallway before classes Monday morning. A Matthews Police spokesperson said surveillance video showed the fight that led to the shooting.

Detectives said the shooting was an isolated incident and remains under investigation.

READ MORE: http://bit.ly/2Ss8gJs