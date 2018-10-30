WEATHER ALERTS
Fatal North Carolina high school shooting began with bullying
MATTHEWS, North Carolina (WCNC/NBC News) - A deadly shooting at a North Carolina high school was the result of a bullying incident "that escalated out of control," according to school officials.
Police said 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie allegedly shot Bobby McKeithen, also 16, during a fight at David W. Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina. McKeithen later died and Cuffie was charged with first-degree murder.
Wilcox said the shooting happened in one of the school's main hallway before classes Monday morning. A Matthews Police spokesperson said surveillance video showed the fight that led to the shooting.
Detectives said the shooting was an isolated incident and remains under investigation.
READ MORE: http://bit.ly/2Ss8gJs
Trending Stories
Latest News
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard