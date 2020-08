TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The family of Diamond Cruz has created a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Cruz, 21, of Tyler was shot to death Sunday.

Catalino Marin Jr. of Tyler has been charged in her death.

Family members say Cruz was in a relationship with Marin.

She left behind a 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

The family says the money from the account will be used for funeral expenses and to help provide for the children.