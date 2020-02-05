Family of murdered Panola Co. deputy receives mortgage-free home

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The family of a Panola County deputy murdered at the end of 2018 has been gifted a mortgage-free home.

The Stephen Siller Tunner to Towers Foundation announced Wednesday they were gifting the home to the family.

“This Foundation has made a world of difference for my girls and I. We are extremely blessed that the Tunnels to Towers Foundation is taking care of a major need for my daughters and I. We are extremely grateful and deeply touched that the Foundation has helped our family in this extremely difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.” Krista Dickerson, widow

This foundation was created to support the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

“Every day, our nation’s first responders like Deputy Dickerson put their lives on the line. It is our duty to help their families when they don’t make it home. We can never replace what Krista and her girls have lost, but our hope is that this home will provide them with some sense of security.” Frank Siller, Foundation chairman and CEO

You can help the Foundation continue to provide mortgage-free homes to heroes like Deputy Dickerson by donating $11 per month.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001.

To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

Dickerson was killed during a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

Deputy Dickerson was a husband and father of two. He was also a veteran of the Army National Guard and United States Army, according to his Facebook page.

Dickerson graduated from Carthage high school in 2009 and married his wife, Krista in 2010.

Deputy Dickerson was an eight year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He served with complete professionalism and had a passion for the youth of our community. PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Deputy Dickerson was a recipient of the East Texas Council of Government’s 2019 Regional First Responder of the Year Award.