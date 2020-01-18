Family, friends,colleagues pay tribute as fallen Lubbock firefighter laid to rest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – “He was the absolute best among us. We will honor Eric by trying to be a little more like him each and every day.”

Lieutenant Eric Hill was laid to rest Friday morning.

It was an emotional funeral, as colleagues, friends, listened to part of a letter his mom wrote.

“Our son was strong willed, competitive, and hard working. He loved to help out his buddies in need and they did him as well.”

The family expressed thanks to his second family, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the honor guard.

“Since the accident on Saturday, our son has never been alone. You stood guard and protected him every second.”

Hill was born in Levelland.

After graduating from Lovington High School, he attended South Plains College and then graduated from Texas Tech University

Before serving in Lubbock, he served the Midland community for three years.

Once he moved to Lubbock he was promoted to lieutenant.

Tears, laughter, and a lot of love marked the funeral as friends and family took turns sharing who Lieutenant Hill was to them.

Members of the community lined the streets honoring Lieutenant Hill as the procession moved from the Rip Griffin Center to Resthaven for graveside services.

Hill leaves behind a fiance and twin daughters, and his legacy will never be forgotten.

“You rest easy brother because we have it from here.”