FALL BACK: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Don’t forget to roll your clocks back an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end.

The clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3.

The annual time change comes in the middle of the night, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed.

It’s also a good time to replace batteries in devices such as smoke detectors.

The time change is observed through most of the United States, except Hawaii and Arizona.

Many Native American tribes also do not observe the time change.