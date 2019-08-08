FAKE BURGER WARS: How Burger King’s “Impossible Burger” will impact the industry

Veggie fans rejoice. It’s finally here! The Impossible Burger will be available at Burger King locations nation-wide today.

So what does this mean for the ongoing fight to become king of meatless meat?

This invention is the Impossible Foods’ largest partnership to date, and a big win for the company in its race against competitor beyond meat over deals with restaurant chains.

“I think we have the best product of any kind the best burger of any kind on the market, but it’s really for consumers to make that call,” said Pat Brown, CEO of impossible foods.

Plant-based meat products from impossible foods and beyond meat are changing the fast-food industry.

The two companies are quickly landing partnerships with some of the biggest nationwide food chains, including Carl’s JR., Del Taco, White Castle, and Red Robin.

“We think the big win here is bringing this to the masses at a compelling price,” said David Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin Donuts.

Some industry watchers believe it’s not a fad.

Barclay’s says alternative meat can take a 10 percent bite out of the $140 billion dollar global meat industry.

And nearly 1/5 of all Americans are trying to reduce their meat intake, according to NPD group.

Evben iconic brand McDonald’s might be eyeing plant-based meat.

Still, there are skeptics. Like the CEO of Chipotle, who recently said the chain would not include alternative proteins on its menu because they’re too processed.

“It’s crazy because people think of processed foods as like salty junk foods made from – made by food manufacturers that really don’t care that much about the health of the consumers. we’re incredibly conscious over the health of our consumers,” said Brown.

Besides changing the restaurant industry, alternative proteins are also landing on grocery store shelves.

Impossible Foods says it will offer plant based ground meat products at grocers and retailers starting next month.

And an important note for vegetarians: the impossible whopper will be cooked on same grill as the beef and chicken options at Burger King.. unless specifically requested by a customer.

So make sure to alert staff ahead of time if you’re diet is meat-free.