FAITH IN FORD: Children buy back father’s Mustang 17 years later; company surprises man big time

17 years later and a Texas man is reunited with his ford mustang.

The story begins in 2002 when Wesley Ryan was forced to sell his 1993 Mustang GT to pay for his wife’s cancer treatment.

Tthe 57-year-old San Antonio resident thought that was the last he had seen of the car.

That’s until last september when his adult children found the car and bought it back.

Ryan was thrilled and looked forward to restoring the car.

That was until Ford executive chairman Bill Ford got involved.

Ford donated a 5.0-liter V8 engine, a new transmission, and paid an undisclosed amount to have the car fully restored.

The work took nearly nine months and on Thursday, Ford presented Ryan with his newly restored and rebuilt Mustang.

Wesley plans to give the restored car to his son.

He has an old Ford F-100 pickup he’d been working on to give to his daughter.