Facebook users identify Walmart theft suspects within an hour

LOS FRESNOS, Texas – According to the Los Fresnos Police Department, two theft suspects were identified less than an hour after posting their images up on Facebook.

The two suspects allegedly stole PlayStation controllers from the Los Fresnos Walmart located at 1004 W. Ocean Blvd in Los Fresnos on Monday, December 23, 2019, at approximately 7:40 P.M.

Commander Charlie Banda attributes the quick response time in part to surveillance video saying, “Surveillance video from any business or residences helps in investigations like this.”

At this time the Los Fresnos Police Department could not release the names of the suspects but is currently working on arrest warrants for the misdemeanor theft suspects.

Los Fresnos Police tells Local 23 that Facebook users play a big role in identifying suspects in cases like this.