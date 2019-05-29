Facebook offline, experiencing glitches nationwide

by: Patrick Cunningham

Facebook is suffering glitches across the country, yet again.

Many people from different areas of the country took to other social media accounts to complain about being unable to access the social media giant.

Facebook has yet to release a statement about the crash.

KETK will update this story as it develops.

