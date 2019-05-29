Facebook offline, experiencing glitches nationwide

Facebook is suffering glitches across the country, yet again.
Many people from different areas of the country took to other social media accounts to complain about being unable to access the social media giant.
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/e2AV4QFsIN — KETK NEWS (@KETK) May 29, 2019
Everyone right now #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ESYUZ5VKCq — Alex Maynard (@yourhomecierge) May 29, 2019
Calm down? Calm down?!? That’s okay. We’ll just play on Twitter. #FacebookDown https://t.co/USQJ40r8WP — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) May 29, 2019
Facebook has yet to release a statement about the crash.
