FAA: A plane has disappeared off the South Carolina coast

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 06:39 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 06:41 PM CDT

On a flight from the Bahamas to South Carolina, a plane went missing off the South Carolina coast and search and rescue operations have been activated to determine its whereabouts. 

 

The plane disappeared about 100 miles off the coast of Charleston. 

 

The Piper PA-31 Navajo, a twin-engine aircraft, departed from Robert. F Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported and vanished from radar at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Navajo aircraft is designed to hold up to seven passengers with two crew members. 

The U.S. Coast Guard has opened an investigation. 

  • MyEastTex Mobile App