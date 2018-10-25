FAA: A plane has disappeared off the South Carolina coast
On a flight from the Bahamas to South Carolina, a plane went missing off the South Carolina coast and search and rescue operations have been activated to determine its whereabouts.
FAA Statement: Officials are searching for a missing #Piper PA-31 #aircraft about 100 miles southeast of #Charleston, SC. Check with @USCGSoutheast for more information.— The FAA (@FAANews) October 25, 2018
The plane disappeared about 100 miles off the coast of Charleston.
The Piper PA-31 Navajo, a twin-engine aircraft, departed from Robert. F Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported and vanished from radar at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
The Navajo aircraft is designed to hold up to seven passengers with two crew members.
The U.S. Coast Guard has opened an investigation.
