EXCLUSIVE: Husband of Van Zandt woman who died of COVID-19 shares her story

VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) – After the second death of COVID-19 in East Texas, the husband of Krystal Ramsey reached out to KETK to share her story and warn people of the seriousness of COVID-19.

Krystal and Chuck have been married for 13 years. He said they immediately fell in love 15 years ago on their first date and haven’t been apart since.

That was until recently when Krystal had to be hospitalized for the coronavirus.

“We never in a million years would think it would happen anywhere around us and here it is, you know, it happened in our house,” said Chuck.

This was just before she was due for a kidney transplant with a donated organ for her sister. She posted this update on March 19th from her hospital bed.

Because of her underlying health issues and effects of COVID-19, Krystal was put into a medically induced coma.

“I was able to Facetime with her for just a few minutes before they actually put her under and she was very scared, but she still had high hopes and was in good spirits, but she was very scared mostly because none of us could be with her,” said Chuck.

Although Krystal’s mother and Chuck were able to visit her Thursday, she died alone on Saturday morning.

“Her biggest joys in life were her nephews and nieces and all the kids and she loved babies and babysitting them. She was unable to have kids of her own, because of her medical problems and it always broke her heart, so we have 3 little fur babies and we spoil them rotten and treat them like they’re our own children and she just loved family more than anything and nothing brought her more happiness than being around her family and seeing all the kids grow up,” said Chuck.

Chuck now wants to make sure that others understand just how life-altering the virus can be.

“You know, it didn’t seem serious to us, but now that everything has happened, it’s obviously very serious and I hope that people do continue to stay quarantined and do whatever the county they’re in, follow the directives of the county and stay away from people,” he said.

He added that your vigilance could possibly save a life.

Chuck started a GoFund me page to help with initial medical bills during her kidney transplant, and now donations will cover expenses for Krystal’s funeral in the future.

If you can help, please click below.