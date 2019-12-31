Ex-wife of Fort Worth church shooter speaks about his state of mind

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/NBC) – Our sister station in Dallas has spoken with previous wives of Keith Kinnunen, the gunman who killed two parishioners during a Fort Worth church shooting Sunday morning.

Kinnunen’s ex-wife told NBC-DFW he had lost touch with reality.

“We knew he was crazy but not like this,” Angela Holloway said. “I don’t wish this on anybody. I feel sorry for the victims. I really do.”

The two divorced in 2010 after an eight-year marriage.

“Mentally, I know he was mentally ill,” she said in an interview Monday. “The last time he spoke to us he just wasn’t in his right mind. I didn’t know how to go about talking to him about it.”

Holloway has since remarried and now lives in Fort Worth.

“He’s gone,” Holloway said. “There’s nothing I can do about it but I’m glad it got stopped.”

Kinnunen moved to Oklahoma and remarried.

His second wife, Cindy Glasgow-Voegel, filed for a protective order against him in January 2012.

In a statement, she wrote, “Keith is a violent, paranoid person with a long line of assault and batteries with and without firearms. He is a religious fanatic, says he’s battling a demon … He is not nice to anyone.”

In that same 2012 document, Glasgow-Voegel said Kinnunen showed up at her home in October 2011 unannounced, with no money or vehicle, asking to see his son. She said she got him a trailer and a job and that he quit the job, assaulted a man in Tuttle, Oklahoma, and was in the county jail. She said their 15-year-old son was “terrified” of his father and that he threatened her should she try to keep them apart.

In the protective order, the woman said her son was visiting his father when he set several fires around Tuttle and that her son recorded the arson but didn’t saying anything out of fear of retaliation. An arrest warrant affidavit filed in December 2011, that included a statement from his teenage son, said Kinnunen set a cotton field on fire using lamp oil, tampons and a lighter. His son also said his father liked to play “fire football,” where he soaked a football in a flammable liquid, lit the ball on fire and then they’d toss it back and forth. The teen told police he thought it was unsafe but that he was “afraid he might get mad at me if I asked to stop.”

Two months before Glasgow-Voegel filed the protective order, Kinnunen was charged with aggravated assault and battery in Grady County, Oklahoma after he repeatedly hit a man in the face, breaking his nose.

In Tarrant County, Kinnunen had a criminal record including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of property, and unpaid traffic tickets.

NBC DFW has learned Kinnunen was once licensed as a landscape irrigator and backflow prevention assembly tester.