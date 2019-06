WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mineola ISD employee has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for online solicitation of a minor.

Karch, the former technology and transportation director for MISD, also was assessed with a $10,000 fine.

He was indicted in April 2018 for using the online site Grindr to seek a sexual encounter with 16-year-old Mineola student.

Karch was sentenced Wednesday in Wood County.