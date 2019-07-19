ETX POLICE: Drug-related arrests up in 2019

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – More people are being arrested for meth and other drug-related offenses this year in Texarkana, Texas, according to police.

Officials said there’s a 14 percent increase in arrests for drug violations so far this year, compared to the first half of 2018.

“I think part of it is simply more aggressive enforcement on the part of the police officers that are working out there,” said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

Police said the majority of those arrests result from traffic stops. In the course of pulling a vehicle over for another violation, they said officers are trained to make observations about the people and things inside the vehicle.

“See something in the console of the car, something like that, that says, ‘Hey, maybe there’s something else going on,” said Vaughn.

Officers made two of their more “interesting” arrests this week. First, arresting Kimberly Hale, 41, after officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine inside a pizza box she was holding during a traffic stop.

And later, officers found Shannon Edwards, 29, stuck on railroad tracks in his vehicle. While arresting Edward for driving while intoxicated, he allegedly told officers he had meth stashed in his underwear.

Officers said they found a “substantial amount” of meth in his possession, a bag weighing in at 18.6 grams.

Police said meth and synthetic marijuana are the most common drugs found by patrol officers.

“Our officers are trained for things they need to look for,” said Vaughn. “So, if you’re out there and you’re carrying drugs or you’ve got drugs that you’re using, our officers are probably gonna find it.”

So far in 2019, Texarkana, Texas, Police said drug violations are the second most common offense, right after theft.