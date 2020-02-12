ETMC Foundation gifting $80 million to UT system to help finance proposed new medical school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The ETMC Foundation is gifting $80 million to the UT system to help finance a proposed new medical school to be built in Tyler, according to an announcement by the UT system this morning.

Leaders from the system and political officials were on hand Wednesday morning to help make the announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Just last week, the UT system announced that a proposal has been made for a medical school in Tyler, the first-ever in East Texas.

UT Tyler Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife emphasized in a statement that the school will allow East Texans to ” pursue their career aspirations without having to leave the region to do so.”

“A medical school in Tyler will give East Texans the chance to pursue their career aspirations without having to leave the region to do so. More importantly, it will increase the number of physicians and critical specialty areas to serve the region, which ultimately will enhance health outcomes and benefit all East Texans. And having more health care professionals in the area will have a positive impact on hospitals and hospital systems in the region including UT Health East Texas, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint.” Kevin Eltife

The plan has received wide support from multiple politicians, including:

State Rep. Matt Schaefer

State Rep. Travis Clardy

State Rep. Dan Flynn

State Rep. Cole Hefner

State Rep. Jay Dean

State Rep. Chriss Paddie

State Rep. Gary VanDeaver

Tyler Mayor Martin Heines

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

State Sen. Robert Nichols

State Sen. Bryan Hughes

According to the Board of Regents, if it is approved the medical school would be the seventh in the UT system.

The economic impact of a medical school is projected to be significant. The Perryman Group, a Texas economic research and analysis firm with ties to the region for more than 40 years, credited existing UT facilities in Tyler with providing an annual economic impact of $1.7 billion, including $80.1 million in tax receipts and the creation of 21,529 jobs.

“According to The Perryman Group’s analysis, we can anticipate that a new medical school would produce an additional $1.9 billion annually, as well as the creation of 18,145 new jobs. These developments are unlike anything Tyler has ever seen,” said Tom Mullins, president and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.

“A medical school in Tyler will have a cascade of positive multiplier effects,” said Calhoun, the president of UT Health Science Center Tyler. “There’s a growing awareness about both the challenges and the potential of East Texas, and it’s exciting to see momentum build to support and invest in our region.”

“We are profoundly grateful to the UT System for its investment in the future healthcare in East Texas,” said Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler President. “These programmatic and facilities investments will improve healthcare education, research, and clinical services for generations to come.”

UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.

Thursday’s news was preceded by two major announcements recently made by the UT System Board of Regents. In November the Board of Regents allocated $95 million in Permanent University Fund proceeds for UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center Tyler to construct two facilities to accelerate high-quality health education and health care in East Texas. Regents earmarked $60 million for a graduate medical education and resident teaching facility at UT Health Science Center and $35 million for an advanced nursing and health sciences complex at UT Tyler.

And in December, Regents authorized the integration of talent and assets at UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler to create a unified institution to enhance education, research and clinical delivery for the region.

