Eskimo Pie joining ranks of products to be renamed

OAKLAND, California (KETK) – A longtime favorite summertime treat is joining the list of products changing their names to reflect changing values.

Eskimo Pie, the familiar vanilla ice cream bar wrapped in a chocolate shell, will get a name change after 100 years, according to a report by CNN.

Dreyer’s Ice Cream, which owns Eskimo Pie, told CNN in a statement that the company is “committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality” and recognizes the name “as derogatory.”

Many indigenous people consider Eskimo a derogatory term because non-native colonizers used it to mean “eater of raw meat,” connoting barbarism.

The ice cream joins such brands as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s in getting a new name and image considered more in keeping with growing social sensitivities to racism and racial stereotyping.