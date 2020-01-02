Escaped Gregg County inmate pleads guilty

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An inmate who escaped from Gregg County Jail pled guilty Thursday to two related charges in court.

Jace Martin Laws entered a guilty plea in the 188th Judicial District Court of Gregg County to the offenses of Escape while Arrested or Confined and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle.

On October 23, 2019, Laws was convicted on two counts of Assault of a Peace Officer and was subsequently sentenced to 40 years on count one and 30 years on count two.

Laws also was under indictment for the separate offence of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, a third degree felony.

He was being house in the South Jail Facility at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office awaiting trial for the Evading Arrest charge. The trial was scheduled for January 21.

On December 23, Laws escaped from the Gregg County Jail by carving out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior of the Gregg County Courthouse.

Judge Scott Novy of the 188th District Court sentenced Laws to 8 years for Escape and 8 years for Evading Arrest. The sentences will be stacked on top of his prior sentences of 40 years and 30 years.

Laws will have to serve his prison sentences for both counts of Assault of a Peace Officer before the new sentences for Escape and Evading Arrest ever begin.