Equine rescue rehabilitating dozens of horses seized in Camp Co.

The Humane Society of the United States, in conjunction with Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home, assists Camp County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue of more than 150 horses from an alleged cruelty situation on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 in Camp County, Texas.

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of horses are being nursed back to health after being seized from a Camp County property.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office says they seized more than 150 horses from Scarlet’s Legacy Equine Rescue in one of the largest animal seizures ever in the county.

County officials say the property has been on their radar since last fall, after receiving numerous complaints about dead horses on the 45-acre property.

“We understood as a horse or equine rescue, that you’re gonna have some horses come in that are in poor or bad shape,” said Chief Deputy Chris Clark.

But, some recent disturbing photographs caused officers to take action.

“We could tell that while in the care, custody and control of Ms. Tierney that they had went down in health,” said Clark.

In all, 159 horses were seized from the facility at the end of June. Deanna Tierney, president of Scarlet’s Legacy, was arrested on five charges of animal cruelty.

The horses are now in the custody of Safe Haven Equine Rescue.

“At this point in time, our focus is on to make sure the horses that we’ve seized actually get the required health that they need and make sure they’re watered and fed and Safe Haven’s helping us out around the clock tremendously with that,” said Clark.

The non-profit Safe Haven nurses abused animals back to health.

“We’re a healing facility,” said Richard Fincher, executive director. “We’re medical to get them back up to health where they can function a good active life and get them adopted into a good loving home.”

Horses seized from Camp County are being kept at an undiscolsed location. Some were being boarded, so officials hope some of their owners will come forward to claim their horses.

Since Safe Haven opened 20 years ago, officials said they’ve helped nearly 1,000 horses regain their health and find new homes.

They say they’ve spent more than $1,000 on feed for the horses from this seizure so far and would welcome any donations.

If you’d like more information or to help, visit their website: safehavenequinerescue.com.

RELATED CONTENT: Gilmer rescue facility continues care of malnourished horses seized in June

RELATED CONTENT: 150 horses seized in Camp County by Humane Society