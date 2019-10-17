Energy Secretary Perry tells Trump he plans on resigning

Energy Secretary Rick Perry gestures as he arrives on Air Force One with President Donald Trump at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Energy Secretary Rick Perry has notified the president that he intends to resign from his position soon.

That’s according to an administration official who confirmed the news on the condition of anonymity.

Perry was traveling with the president to Texas Thursday when he shared the news aboard Air Force One.

Perry is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, which are currently the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

Perry had disputed reports that he was planning to leave the administration in an interview Wednesday with The Wall Street Journal. But he reportedly left the door open, saying he expected to be at the Energy Department at Thanksgiving, but giving a less definitive answer when asked whether he’d be there through the end of the year.