END OF AN ERA: Casa Morales to close Redland restaurant after 35 years

REDLAND, Texas (KETK) –A staple for folks who live in and around Lufkin is Casa Morales, a family-owned restaurant with two locations, one in downtown Lufkin and the other in Redland.

Sadly due to expansions on Highway 59 for Interstate 69, the Redland restaurant will be closing on December, 29th.

With that on the horizon life time customers wanted to go back for one more meal.

Since 1984 you couldn’t drive between Lufkin and Nacogdoches without passing Casa Morales in Redland.

Sitting a short ways down the road from the old Redland Drive-In Theater, the family-owned restaurant was a cherished staple in Deep East Texas.

“We’ve never really advertised, we’ve been by word of mouth which means that most of the people that come in here know each other,” said Joe Morales, member of the Morales family. “They’ve either spread the word or heard from family, friends that this is a good place to come and hang out, relax, have a good margarita and listen to some good jukebox music.”

Despite its isolation to many it was always worth the drive, like the father and son who drove up from Diboll to have one last lunch.

“Really it’s just old school, they haven’t changed anything in 30 years or something like that,” said Justin Youngblood, life-long customer.

Justin’s father Bob continued, “We’d kick up the juke box and have a large time, I always enjoyed it out here.”

One step inside the old building, fond memories would come rushing back.

“I remember coming when I was a kid and we’d go back to the arcade with all the old games then when I was six or seven,” said Justin Youngblood. “It’s crazy how nothing has changed at all.”

As it turns out, the old school ways and look of the restaurant was the simple key to their success.

“A laid back, family feel of it,” said Morales. “One of the popular things to do on a Friday or Saturday night is play some slow music on the jukebox and we have many of our patrons get up and dance.”

With Sunday, December 29th being the last day the Morales family say they are sad to see it go, but grateful for 35 years of memories.

“Thank you for visiting us and becoming family with us for the past 35 years and I hope you had a great Christmas and may you have a blessed New Years and thank you from our family to yours,” Morales said.

Like all other homeowners, business owners and land owners they have been compensated for their loss.