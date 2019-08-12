Emory man dead after being struck by car on HWY 19

1  of  2
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after being hit by a car just six miles north of Emory early Monday morning, according to DPS officials.

Gary Bishop, 62, of Emory, was crossing the road as a waste management employee and was struck by Laura Fair, 43, of Sulphur Springs.

Fair was driving a Dodge Charger and the accident occurred at 6:15 a.m. Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Forley.

The crash remains under investigation and it is unclear if Fair will face criminal charges.

