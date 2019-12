SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard and Noonday Fire Departments responded to reports of a fire at the Purple Pig restaurant in Hwy 155 in Flint.

The smokestack, a part of equipment used to cook meat, caught fire, according to Smith County ESD#2. The fire is being attributed to a probable buildup of grease and fat.

No injuries were reported, and the fire had been put out by the time the fire departments arrived.

Crews will remain on scene to make certain all flames are extinguished.