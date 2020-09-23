Elysian Fields ISD reported to UIL for not wearing masks, social distancing at football game

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KETK) – Elysian Fields ISD has been reported to the UIL for a lack of masks and social distancing.

According to a letter from Superintendent Maynard Chapman, the district received a letter from the UIL “concerning spectators and visitors at the Daingerfield vs. (Elysian Fields) football game on Friday, September 18.”

The district was turned into UIL for violating Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring face masks in public gatherings and for not maintaining proper social distancing.

“It was mentioned that repeated announcements were made about wearing a face mask and socially distancing and that adjustments still were not made,” Chapman wrote.

In response to the allegations, the district had to provide to the UIL and the state District Executive Committee its Athletic Risk Mitigation Plan.

If there are further allegations, Chapman wrote, the district faces two consequences:

No spectators and visitors will be allowed to attend UIL events and activities;

Students will lose their opportunity to participate in any UIL events and activities as UIL will sanction its events for the district.

“In order to give our students the opportunity to participate in UIL events and activities,” Chapman wrote, “we need everyone to do their part and follow Governor Abbott’s executive order of wearing a mask and social distancing.

“We absolutely want our students to be able to participate in extracurricular activities and to do the things they love!”

In posting the letter to Facebook, the district said, “We need everyone’s help and commitment in this area. Thank you.”