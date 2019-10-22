Eleven tornadoes confirmed in Texas after Sunday night storms

TEXAS (KETK) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that eleven tornadoes touched down in Texas during a line of storms Sunday night.

Governor Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties following Sunday night’s severe weather that blew through Northern East Texas.

East Texas counties included in the declaration are Panola, Rains, Rusk, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties.

Other counties involved are Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Rockwall, and Tarrant.

“By issuing this declaration, Texas is providing local officials with the resources they need to quickly respond and recover from this storm. My heart goes out to the Texans impacted by this severe weather, and the people of Texas can rest assured that the state will do everything it can to assist those affected by these horrific storms.” Governor Greg Abbott

Dallas County – 4

The Las Colinas tornado was the strongest recorded at an EF-3 rating. The tornado formed in northwest Dallas, near State Highway 348 and Luna Road where large tree damage and minor roof damage were observed.

The tornado traveled northeast crossing I-35E and impacted several commercial structures between the freeway and Harry Hines Blvd. Extensive damage to many businesses and residences occurred, consistent with Ef-1 and Ef-2 intensity wind speeds.

A particular single-family home was surveyed with total roof loss and multiple collapsed exterior walls in which the survey team determined that this damage was consistent with low-end EF-3 intensity winds of approximately 140 mph. This was the only structure assigned an EF-3 damage rating.

The tornado continued eastward, toward U.S. Highway 75 and produced significant roof damage to several businesses including office low-rise building, a car dealership, and a Home Depot.

The tornado crossed over the southern part of the Texas Instruments campus and then began to turn more northeastward and parallel Greenville Avenue. It crossed an apartment complex, continued into the Richland Park, Lakes of Buckingham, Richland Meadows, and College Park residential subdivisions where the widespread tree and roof damage consistent with 80 to 95 mph winds occurred.

The tornado began to weaken and took a sharp turn to the north near Richardson square where it tracked to the Huffhines Park area. The track then turned to the west and became very narrow near Duck Creek with it dissipating as it crossed Jupiter Rd.

The Ef-3 tornado had a continuous track for 32 minutes beginning at 8:58 PM and ended at 9:30 PM. It tracked just over 15 miles where it produced maximum winds of 140 mph with a maximum width of three-quarters of a mile.

The Rowlett tornado began along Larkin Lane with a few trees and roof damage. The track continued northeast with the greatest intensity of damage observed in the 4600 Block of Hilcox Road just before President George Bush Turnpike where one home lost most of the roof and saw severe windo damage and the garage exterior walls collapsed. Multiple trees were snapped or uprooted along with power poles collapsed.

The tornado moved over the east side of the PGBT where several houses and barns sustained significant roof damage or shingles removed. The damage track continued northeast near the Pleasant Valley neighborhood. It finally lifted over Lake Ray Hubbard before reaching the far shore.

The tornado was rated as an EF-1 with speeds reaching 100 mph. It touched down at 9:36 PM and lifted at 9:41 PM where it tracked six miles with a width of 500 yards.

The Rockwall tornado touched down West of Rockwall where it traveled parallel with north of U.S. 66, from the eastern shore of Lake Ray Hubbard into northeastern Rockwall. As the damage path continued farther east across SH 205, damage consisted of downed trees, fences, and missing shingles on roofs.

The tornado was rated an EF-1 where it reached maximum wind speeds of 90 mph. It touched down at 9:48 PM and traveled for 1.96 miles before lifting at 9:54 PM.

The Garland tornado (preliminary reports) was reported on the southwest side of Garland with max winds of 135 mph making it an EF-2 tornado.

Update to follow after a full report has been published.

Ellis County – 2 (preliminary reports)

Midlothian tornado has been rated an EF-1 with wind speeds reaching up to 100 mph.

Ferris tornado has been rated an EF-0 with wind speeds reaching up to 85 mph.

Updates to follow after a full report has been published.

Van Zandt County – 1

An EF-0 tornado came down at 10:59 PM Sunday about 2 miles north of Wills Point near County Road 3801. It traveled east moving through a neighborhood as manufactured homes on CR 3849.

The tornado traveled just over half a mile and was 200 yards wide before it lifted 2 miles northeast of Wills Point on Highway 47 at 11:04 PM.

According to the survey by NWS Fort Worth, multiple roofs sustained damage and carports/sheds were overturned. The damage was rated between 70-78 MPH.

Panola County – 1

This tornado touched down at 7:36 PM Sunday south Highway 79 and west of County Road 280. At this location, the large tree branches were broken & some trees were uprooted. As it traveled northeast, it damaged a roof to a residential home before it crossing Highway 79 and lifting at the intersection of CR 1251 & CR 124.

The tornado was on the ground for two minutes, traveling almost one mile, and 150 yards wide. The damaged was rated with peak winds at 85 MPH, which is the most for an EF-0 tornado.

Cass County – 1

An EF-0 tornado touched down Sunday at 7:36 PM along the south side of Highway 79 just west of County Road 280 in western Panola County. At this location, several large branches were broken and trees were uprooted.

The tornado traveled northeast along the north side of Highway 79 where it uprooted trees and damaged a roof to a residential home. It continued along the same path before lifting near the intersection of County Road 1251 and County Road 124 at 7:38 PM.

The tornado was on the ground for two minutes, was 150 yards in width and traveled 0.8 miles.

