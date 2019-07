An elderly woman was killed Sunday afternoon after chasing her dog into the street and getting truck by a log truck.

Katherine Ann Petty, 60, of Garland, ran into US HWY 69 four miles north of Rusk. She was chasing her dog after it ran into the road, according to a preliminary crash report.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the log truck has been identified as Rogelio Armando Castillo, 41, of Lufkin.

Petty was transported to UT-Health-Tyler where she was later pronounced dead.