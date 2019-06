A 77-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck outside of Gilmer on Saturday night, according to DPS officials.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows that Walton John Gatherer of Mt. Pleasant was traveling north on US 271. He suddenly veered left off the road and crashed into several trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Potter.

The crash remains under investigation.