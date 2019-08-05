El Paso ranks the seventh deadliest shooting in U.S. history after 20 people were killed and 26 people were injured on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The death toll climbed to 22 after two people died in the hospital on Monday.

Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen TX will be charged with capital murder after walking in a Walmart with a rifle and shooting at people at random.

58 KILLED – VIRGINIA

October 1, 2017 – Stephen Paddock, 64, shot people from long range at an outdoor music festival of a nearby hotel where people were watching a Jason Aldean concert. Police reported 58 people were killed and 527 people were wounded. Paddock committed suicide before SWAT teams found his body inside his hotel room.

49 KILLED – ORLANDO

June 12, 2016 – Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire and took hostages at Pulse, an LGBT nightclub in Orlando. He killed 49 people and injured at least 53 others. Mateen was shot and killed by police after a three-hour standoff.

32 KILLED – VIRGINIA TECH

April 16, 2007 – Seung-Hui Cho, 23, was a senior at Virginia Tech when he killed 32 people and injured 17 others. He committed suicide before police could capture him. The day is seen as the worst school shooting in the nation’s history.

27 KILLED – SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY

December 14, 2012 – Adam Lanza, 20, entered Sandy Hook Elementary killing 20 schoolchildren and six school employees before turning the gun on himself. He also killed his mother before entering the school that morning.

26 KILLED – SUTHERLAND SPRINGS

November 5, 2017 – Devin Kelley, 26, entered a First Baptist Church in rural Sutherland Springs Texas, killing 26 people and injuring 19 others. Kelley ran from the scene but was found dead after running his car off the road.

23 KILLED – KILLEEN LUBY’s

October 16, 1991 – George Hennard, 35, drove his truck through a Luby’s Cafeteria, then opened fire on over 100 people, killing 23 and injuring 27. Hennard then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

22 KILLED – EL PASO WALMART

August 3, 2019 – Patrick Crusius walked into a Walmart shooting at random, killing 26 and injuring 20 others. He was apprehended and will be charged with capital murder.

21 KILLED – McDONALD’s CALIFORNIA

July 18, 1984 – James Huberty opened fire inside a McDonald’s killing 21 employees and customers and injuring 19 others. A police sniper killed Huberty after he started shooting on the crowd.

17 KILLED – UT TEXAS

August 1, 1966 – A former U.S. Marine, Charles Whitman, killed his mother and wife before going to the top of the tower at the University of Texas at Austin. Whitman killed a total of 15 and wounded 30 others. 13 died on campus, one at the hospital and one in 2001 from complications related to the shooting. Whitman was shot to death by police.

17 KILLED – PARKLAND

February 14, 2018 – Nikolas Cruz,19, entered his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he killed 17 and wounded 14 others. He was taken into custody and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

