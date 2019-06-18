El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps, Pillsbury flour recalled

DENNISON, Texas (KETK) – A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.

The El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps also contain egg, potato and cheese, and were produced in January by Ruiz Foods Products in Denison, the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

The products recalled are about 246,514 pounds, and have “best if used by” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020, and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

“The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product,” the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. “FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Anyone who’s bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers are also being asked to check their cupboards and pantries for another common item under recall.

Hometown Food Company and ADM Milling Company are recalling select bags of Pillsbury Best Bread Flour due to potential risk of E. coli.

The product was manufactured by ADM Milling Co., at the company’s mill in Buffalo, NY.

The products being recalled have UPC codes of 051500200315, lot codes of either 8342 or 8343 and use by dates of either June 8, 2020 or June 9, 2020.

They were sold in 10 states including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution as certain wheat used to make these two lots have been linked to E. coli illnesses associated with other flour products produced at the buffalo plant.

Hometown Foods says no illnesses have been linked to the Pillsbury Best Bread Flour products.

This is the third time in the past several weeks that a brand of flour manufactured at the Buffalo plant has been recalled due to E. coli concerns.