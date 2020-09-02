East Texas ‘Yamaha Santa’ suddenly paralyzed

Henderson, TEXAS (KETK) – The city of Henderson’s famous “Yamaha Santa”, otherwise known as Stewart Burks, is now paralyzed from the waist down after experiencing a sudden spinal abscess stroke.

“Yamaha Santa” has grown to be a staple in the community since his start in 2009. Each year, he jumps on his bright red motorcycle and rides around the streets of Henderson, handing out candy canes and taking pictures with families. He is a known and beloved figure in their city.

“He is such a people person and overall such a good guy” Sherry Beavers, Sister to Stewart Burks

This year Burks won’t be able to participate in his usual Christmas tradition as he is tackling a slow recovery at UT Rehabilitation in Tyler. According to his sister, Sherry Beavers, “….his spasms hurt so bad, he’s almost crying, yet he somehow still had a smile on his face.” Despite his pain, family members said he still manages to bring joy to those around him. Burks shared his optimism with KETK, his wife Joyce Burks, and sister over a Facetime call earlier this week. In regard to his road to recovery, he said, “It’s just gonna be another obstacle that we got to get through.”

Fortunately, Burks’ support system is like no other. His loved ones and several East Texas fans are sharing their support, sending positivity his way via social media and cards. Family members said that despite his injury, they feel that he’ll be back next year to spread Christmas cheer.

“Oh he’s gonna be out again. I have little doubt. You know with determination and all the prayers from the community. If it’s any way it can be done he will do it.” Sherry Beavers, Sister to Stewart Burks

To participate, you can send a letter to this address:

UT Rehabilitation Tyler 701 Olympic Plaza Cr. S uite 309 B Tyler, Tx 75701