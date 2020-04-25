East Texas woman recovers from COVID-19, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs celebrates with her

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Amid so much grim news about COVID-19, every recovery from the deadly virus is a cause for celebration.

In Sulphur Springs, one East Texas woman’s recovery and release from the hospital was met with joy by staff at that hospital, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

As the woman was rolled through hospital hallways in a wheelchair to be reunited with her family, dressed in the protective wear that has become so much a part of our lives, hospital staff lined the hallways to cheer, clap, hold balloons and signs, and accompany her out of the hospital and into the sunshine.

“We are so thankful for her recovery,” the hospital said in a Facebook post, “and we give thanks for God’s healing hands.”