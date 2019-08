ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – An Elkhart woman died early Saturday morning after striking a tree in a one-vehicle car accident, according to DPS official Jean Dark.

Cammie Reynolds, 29, was driving down CR 153 just before 4 a.m. on Saturday when “for a yet to be determined reason” she skidded off the road and collided with a tree.

Reynolds was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Carl Davis.

The crash remains under investigation.