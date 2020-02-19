East Texas volunteer fire department gets new station

DE KALB, Texas. (KTAL) – A local volunteer fire department in East Texas has a new place to call home.

The Dekalb Volunteer Fire Departments opened its new fire station in January. Before building the station, the fire department had trucks in multiple locations.

Chief Robbie Barrett says he anticipates having a central fire station will improve response times in the area.

“We have the largest coverage area in Bowie County,” said Chief Barrett.

“We cover approximately 300 square miles, so it’s very important that we have a nice station so we can support our people.”

Voters approved funding for the station in the November 2018 election.