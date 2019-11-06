East Texas teen driver charged 10 months later in wreck that killed two classmates

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) The East Texas teen that was driving during a January crash has now been charged in relation to the death of two of his passengers.

Latavion Demond Jackson, 18, of Marshall, has been charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide for the January 12 fatal crash.

Three other Marshall ISD students were involved in the early morning crash.

Ny’Jahl Armstrong and Derrick Bennett were killed in the crash.

Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said it happened about 1 a.m. Saturday, January 12, on Highway 43 South in Marshall near Grangeway.

Cooper said the car left the roadway, struck a tree and the Jaws of Life equipment was used to remove the four students who were trapped in the vehicle.

DPS officials say the preliminary crash report indicted that Jackson, the driver, had been driving at an unsafe speed on the road.

“The vehicle hydroplaned and traveled off the roadway where it struck a tree with its back right.”

Jackson was transported to Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport in serious condition. Bennett, 17, was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall in critical condition, where he later died, Dark said.

Maze, 16, was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall in stable condition while fellow passenger Armstrong, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins.

Preliminary information shows none of the four students were wearing seatbelts, Dark said.

A candlelight vigil was held the following week to honor the lives of the two that were killed.