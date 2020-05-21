East Texas summer camps looking to open while keeping children’s safety top priority

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Summer camps across East Texas have been given the green light to reopen on May 31, but many aren’t planning to open until later in the summer to prepare for extra safety measures.

Anne Sheets with The American Camp Association wants to focus on sanitization.

“One of the biggest things to keep children safe during this pandemic is the cleaning procedures. Making sure everything is sanitized whether it be sports equipment, archery arrows, balls that children are using. They all would have to be sanitized after each person’s use,” she said.

Marie Nelson is the Associate Director at Camp Gilmount in Gilmer. She feels the best way to bring visitors back is to ensure their safety.

“We want to offer our families, always, that security of knowing. That if their family decides it’s not the right time to go, they can get a full refund. We’ll hold their money for next year and do whatever can to make them feel comfortable,” she said.

Both camps will issue temperature checks for all visitors upon arriving, ensure social distancing, and focus on keeping everything sanitized.

Nelson has been working at Camp Gilmount since 2003. While a help crisis like the coronavirus has never reached camp before, Nelson said she ready to do whatever needs to be done to get everyone back outdoors.

The camp will open in stage with families allowed first then children having camp in July.