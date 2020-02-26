East Texas student saves Christmas money to buy candy for entire high school staff, students

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A freshman at Texas High School is quickly becoming an inspiration to others.

Truett Buchanan decided that instead of using his Christmas money from last year, he’d save it and pay it forward to his community.

He decided to buy candy bars for all of his teachers and staff. But he didn’t just stop there!

Buchanan and his dad wrote positive messages to attach to each candy bar.

When a student organization found out about the Truett’s act of kindness, they decided to chip in and make sure that all of the teachers and staff received a sweet treat.

“They said it made them really happy and they kept asking who the student was and they said they appreciated it a lot.” TRUETT BUCHANAN

Truett’s goal is to spread joy throughout the school.

“I’ve had teachers come up and tell me that this act has laid it upon their hearts. It’s been apart of their conversations that they also want to also do things to spread kindness and appreciation.”

The student leadership group has now decided to do random acts of kindness throughout the year.