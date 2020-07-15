East Texas State Fair canceled for 2020, second time in 105 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair announced it will be cancelling all events for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

This is the second time the fair has been canceled since it was started in 1912. The first cancellation occurred during WWII.

The announcement came shortly after the State Fair of Texas was canceled for 2020. Despite the cancellation, the State Fair said it will continue with its livestock show and creative arts.

While the ETSF has several events, they say it will not continue with the livestock show or creative arts due to social distancing protocols that would limit participation.

The extremely difficult decision was made by the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors because we care about our people and because we can no longer efficiently get all the moving parts into position by September.The East Texas State Fair is a mammoth event requiring extensive planning, contracting and reservations.Borrowing a quote from our friends at the Minnesota State Fair, we are out of runway. East Texas State Fair

The dates for the 2021 ETSF are scheduled for September 24 – October 3. For more information, you can visit the East Texas State Fair website.